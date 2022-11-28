Bitesize Prediction: Walsall vs Carlisle – 26/11/22

Competition: FA Cup

Market: Both teams to score

Odds: 21/2src @ 888sport

In an all-League Two showdown on Saturday afternoon, Walsall will welcome Carlisle to the Bescot Stadium for what could be a lively affair.

Starting with the hosts, while Walsall might have spent large spells of last season looking over their shoulder at the drop zone, the Saddlers are enjoying what has been a real purple patch. Skyrocketing their way up the League Two table, Michael Flynn’s side should find the mood in their camp at a high. Last seen picking up an impressive 2-1 victory at home against Crawley, the Midlands-based outfit are unbeaten in each of their last six matchups across all formats. Extending on their FA Cup adventure on November 5th as they clinched a 3-src victory away at Wycombe, the former Newport boss has also seen his side continue to shine on home soil. Including a 3-1 victory when they welcomed Harrogate to the Bescot Stadium last month, Walsall have won five of their previous six showdowns in front of their own supporters.

As for the visitors, last seen putting in a rampant display on the road, Carlisle are sat in pole position to clinch a play-off spot this season. Eventually breezing their way to an eye-catching 4-1 romp away at Salford, the Cumbrians have certainly bounced back from their brief October wobble. Now unbeaten in each of their last five meetings against League Two opposition, Paul Simpson’s side have gained plenty of plaudits. Although the Blues might have recorded just a pair of clean sheets since the middle of October, they have gained somewhat of a reputation for their lively outcomes. With that run highlighted by an action-packed 3-3 draw away at Harrogate on November 8th, it should be noted that Carlisle have seen three of their last four contests finish with both teams finding the net.

Bet: Both teams to score at Walsall vs Carlisle 21/2src for Saturday’s FA Cup tie @ 888sport