Bitesize Prediction: Vasco vs CRB – 28/07/22

Competition: Brazil Serie B

Market: Both teams to score – No

Odds: 7/1src @ 888sport

Looking to widen their buffer in the promotion places late on Thursday night, Vasco will welcome CRB to the São Januário.

Starting with the hosts, while Vasco might still find themselves leading the chase in the promotion charge, they are enduring what has been a downbeat run of form. Last seen putting in a toothless display as they suffered a 1-src defeat away at Vila Nova, Head Coach Maurício Souza is calling on his side to find some stability. On a run that stems all the way back to June 24th, the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit have managed to win just one of their last six Serie B showdowns. With their recent issues highlighted by a shock 3-1 loss away at Sampaio Correa, it should also be noted that Vasco have shown some recent issues in the final third. In their previous six second-tier contests, it should be highlighted that Souza’s side have failed to score more than a single strike in any of those six appearances.

As for the visitors, although CRB might find themselves in Serie B limbo, Marcelo Cabo’s men are enjoying a recent boost. Last seen picking up a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Novorizontino, the Galo have really begun to push their way up the second-tier standings. While the Alagoas-based outfit might have gained somewhat of a reputation as a stalemate specialist this season, it should be noted that CRB are unbeaten in each of their last nine Serie B showdowns. With that remarkable unbeaten run stemming all the way back to a 2-src loss at the hands of runaway leaders Cruzeiro on June 6th, Thursday’s guests could have their sights set on making a late charge for the promotion places. However, with all seven of the previous meetings between Vasco and CRB finishing with under 3.5 goals, we’re backing what could be another cagey affair.

Bet: Both teams *not* to score at Vasco vs CRB 7/1src for Thursday’s Brazil Serie B battle @ 888sport