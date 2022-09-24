Bitesize Prediction: Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles – 24/07/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Los Angeles win

Odds: 6/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who are battling it out at opposite ends of the Western Conference table, LAFC will make the trip to Sporting Kansas in the early hours of Sunday.

Starting with the hosts, while Sporting Kansas might have managed to pick up a much-needed 2-1 victory at home against Montreal earlier in the month, it appears that was just a minor boost for Peter Vermes’ side. Come crashing back down to earth last time out as they were hit with a 3-src drumming away at Real Salt Lake, the Wizards are sat rock-bottom of the Western Conference table. With the feel of a side seeking some kind of boost, it should be highlighted that the Missouri-based outfit have won just one of their previous five MLS showdowns. Knowing that they will face another stern test here, Sporting Kansas have also shown some extended issues on home soil. In what has been a hugely worrying run of form, Sunday’s hosts have lost each of their last three contests at Children’s Mercy Park.

As for the visitors, after welcoming former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale to America earlier in the month, Los Angeles are enjoying an eye-catching run of form. Making the trip to Missouri this weekend holding a one-point buffer at the top of the Western Conference, Head Coach Steve Cherundolo should be smelling a real chance this weekend. Last seen picking up a 2-1 victory away at Nashville, LAFC have won four of their last five domestic contests. With their recent purple patch highlighted by an action-packed 3-2 win against New York Red Bulls on July 8th, the Blacks have found a clinical edge in the final third. Likewise, storming their way to a deserved 3-1 win when they faced off against Sporting Kansas back in April, a similar away victory for the Western Conference leaders can be found at appealing odds.

