Bitesize Prediction: Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb – 26/07/22

Competition: Champions League qualifier

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 2/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who will be desperate to extend on their Champions League qualifying adventure on Tuesday night, Dinamo Zagreb will make the trip to North Macedonia outfit Shkupi.

Starting with the hosts, while Shkupi might have been tipped as a huge underdog when they made the trip out to Croatia last week, Goce Sedloski’s men put in what was a stellar display. Snatching a famous last-gasp draw on foreign soil as they played out a lively first-leg 2-2 stalemate, the Pigeons could be smelling the chance to cause a real upset on Tuesday night. However, despite that eye-catching display last time out, the North Macedonian outfit have struggled with their consistency over recent weeks. Just about edging their way past Lincoln as they extended on their Champions League qualifying adventure thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win, the midweek hosts have continued to produce enjoyable fixtures. It should be noted, Sedloski’s side have seen each of their previous eight contests across all formats finish with over 1.5 goals.

As for the visitors, throwing away that late lead as they had to settle for 2-2 draw on home soil last week, Dinamo Zagreb will be desperate to avoid what would be a huge upset on Tuesday night. Once again tipped as a standout pick here, the Croatian champions did manage to make an immediate return to winning ways a few days ago. Picking up some perfect morale as they stormed their way to a 5-1 romp away at Slaven Belupo, Head Coach Ante Čačić does find his side enjoying a 12-match unbeaten run. Likewise, along with now bagging 1src strikes in just their last three matchups across all formats, the Blues have also racked up at least a pair of strikes in eight of their previous nine appearances. With Tuesday’s opponents playing out that lively 2-2 draw in North Macedonia last week, we’re backing a similar enjoyable affair.

Bet: Over 1.5 goals at Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb 2/5 for Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier @ 888sport