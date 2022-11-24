Bitesize Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield – 26/11/22

Competition: FA Cup

Market: Sheffield Wednesday win

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on their FA Cup adventure on Saturday afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Mansfield to Hillsborough.

Starting with the hosts, last seen putting in another professional display on home soil as they claimed a 1-src victory against Shrewsbury, Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying a real purple patch. With their sights firmly set on securing a Championship return this season, the Owls have gained plenty of plaudits since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Although Darren Moore’s side might have seen their EFL Cup run come to an end away at Premier League outfit Southampton earlier in the month, that is the only defeat that they have suffered from any of their last 1src matchups across all formats. With that stellar run of form stemming all the way back to October 4th, the former West Brom boss has also seen his high-flying squad win four of their previous five appearances. Looking to lay down another marker at Hillsborough this weekend, Wednesday are rightfully tipped as a standout pick.

As for the visitors, making an immediate return to losing ways last weekend with a nightmare display on the road, Mansfield will know that they face another huge task here. Eventually getting hit with a 3-src drumming at the hands of Harrogate, the Stags have come tumbling out of the League Two play-off places. Showing some struggles with their consistency over recent weeks, Nigel Clough’s men have managed to muster just a pair of wins from any of their last seven appearances across all formats. With their recent struggles by a 5-2 drumming against Swindon on October 29th, Mansfield should be bracing themselves for a tough test this weekend. Suffering a 2-1 loss when they faced off against Wednesday last year, we’re backing a similar outcome at Hillsborough.

Bet: Sheffield Wednesday 1/2 to beat Mansfield in Saturday’s FA Cup tie @ 888sport