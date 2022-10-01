Bitesize Prediction: Sheffield United vs Birmingham City – 01/10/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Sheffield United win

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Hoping to extend their buffer at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, Sheffield United will welcome Birmingham to Bramall Lane.

Starting with the hosts, heading into the international break with another eye-catching display, Sheffield United are in the midst of what has been a stellar purple patch. Last seen picking up a routine 2-src victory away at Preston, the Blades find themselves tipped as a leading pick to book a Premier League return this season. With the mood around Bramall Lane appearing to be at a red-hot high, Paul Heckingbottom’s men mark their return to action this weekend holding a three-point buffer at the top of the table. Winning each of their last four Championship outings by an aggregate score of 9-src, Sheffield United also have one attacking star enjoying his own-free scoring run. Once again finding the net against Preston on September 17th, Scotland international Ollie McBurnie has now notched four Championship strikes in his last five appearances. Smelling another chance on Saturday afternoon, Heckingbottom’s side will be looking to lay down another marker here.

As for the visitors, while Birmingham might have opened the 2src22/23 campaign in the midst of a rather public struggle, the Blues were enjoying a much-needed boost prior to the international break. Despite being last seen on September 17th playing out a src-src stalemate against Coventry on home soil, John Eustace’s men have collected seven points from their last three Championship contests. However, although Birmingham might have skyrocketed their way out of the drop zone, the former QPR coach will know that his side face a tough task on Saturday afternoon. Making the trip to a high-flying Sheffield United on their return to action, it should be noted that they were hit with a 2-1 loss when they welcomed the Blades to St. Andrew’s back in February. Although Eustace’s side were enjoying a welcomed boost before the fortnight break, we’re backing a home victory here.

Bet: Sheffield United 1/2 to beat Birmingham City in Saturday’s Championship matchup @ 888sport