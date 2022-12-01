Bitesize Prediction: Shandong Taishan vs Cangzhou – 30/11/22

Competition: Chinese Super League

Market: Shandong Taishan win

Odds: 4/11 @ 888sport

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at opposite ends of the Chinese Super League table, Shandong Taishan will host Cangzhou on Wednesday morning.

Starting with the hosts, managing to make an immediate return to winning ways over the weekend with a thumping display on home soil, Shandong Taishan should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker here. Eventually cruising their way to a 5-src romp against Wuhan a few days ago, the defending Super League champions have gained plenty of praise. With just their goal difference keeping them off top spot, the Jinan-based outfit have now won seven of their previous eight top-flight contests. Likewise, suffering just a single defeat since way back on August 31st, Hao Wei’s side have also continued to shine with their rampant displays at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center. In fact, it should be highlighted, Shandong Taishan have won each of their last six straight home fixtures – a run that has seen them bag 21 strikes.

As for the visitors, putting in a routine display over the weekend as they picked up a 2-src victory away at Changchun Yati, Cangzhou have enjoyed a welcomed boost over recent times. Unbeaten in each of their last four Super League outings and dragging themselves away from any kind of relegation scrap, Svetozar Sapuric’s men should find the mood in their camp at a high. However, while Wednesday’s guests might be dreaming of an upset in midweek, they should be worried by their continued struggles against the defending champions. Including a 2-src loss when they welcomed Shandong Taishan to town back on August 12th, Sapuric’s side have lost each of their last four meetings by an aggregate score of 1src-1. Two sides battling it out at opposite ends of the Super League table, we’re backing a home victory here.

Bet: Shandong Taishan 4/11 to beat Cangzhou in Wednesday’s Chinese Super League showdown @ 888sport