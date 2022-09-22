Bitesize Prediction: Santos vs Fluminense – 02/08/22

Competition: Brazil Serie A

Market: Under 2.5 goals

Odds: 7/1src @ 888sport

Two sides who should find the mood in their camps at a recent high, Santos will host Fluminense in the early hours of Tuesday.

Starting with the hosts, while Santos might have been disappointed to have settled for just a single point last week, the Peixe are enjoying what has been a largely impressive run of form. Despite being last seen playing out a src-src stalemate away at leading relegation scrapers Fortaleza, Head Coach Lisca has seen his side lose just one of their last five outings. However, pushing their way up the Serie A table and shocking many with a 1-src victory against Corinthians on July 13th, Tuesday’s hosts have also caught the eye with their recent purple patch on home soil. Including victories against the likes of Botafogo and Atletico GO, Santos have won their last three matchups at the Vila Belmiro by an aggregate score of 4-src. Likewise, Lisca’s men have lost just a pair of Serie A home fixtures so far this season.

As for the visitors, last seen putting in another professional display as they claimed a deserved 1-src victory away at Fortaleza, Fluminense are enjoying what has been a stellar run of form. Skyrocketing their way into the top-four and gaining plenty of plaudits from across Brazil, Head Coach Fernando Diniz’s men are unbeaten in their last 11 matchups across all formats. With that remarkable purple patch stemming all the way back to June 11th, it should also be noted that the Tricolor have won nine of those 11 appearances. However, although Fluminense might have recently impressed with their recent displays in the final third, Tuesday’s opponents do have a habit of producing low-scoring affairs. With each of their last four meetings finishing with under 2.5 goals, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Under 2.5 goals at Santos vs Fluminense 7/1src for Tuesday’s brazil Serie A battle @ 888sport