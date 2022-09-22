Bitesize Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami – 04/08/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Both teams to score

Odds: 4/6 @ 888sport

Two sides who really find themselves seeking some kind of boost in midweek, San Jose will host Inter Miami in the early hours of Thursday.

Starting with the hosts, throwing away a last-gasp lead last weekend as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw on home soil, San Jose find themselves in the midst of an extended rut. Battling it out at the foot of the Western Conference table and eight points adrift of finding a route into the Final Series spots, interim boss Alex Covelo has seen his side fail to win any of their last four MLS matchups. Although the Earthquakes might have shocked many across America as they claimed an action-packed 3-2 victory away at LA Galaxy last month, that is just the second domestic win that San Jose have collected since way back on May 18th. Likewise, in what has been a very lively run of form, it should also be highlighted that Thursday’s hosts have seen each of their previous seven outings finish with both teams finding the net.

As for the visitors, although Inter Miami might have been last seen playing out a remarkable 4-4 draw against Cincinnati on home soil, it doesn’t cover what has been a nightmare run for Phil Neville. Freefalling their way down the Eastern Conference standings, the ex-Manchester United defender once again finds some growing pressure on his shoulders. Blown away thanks to a 6-src drumming against European giants Barcelona in a friendly contest on July 19th, Miami have now managed to win just one of their last seven contests across all formats. Likewise, now shipping 12 goals in just their last three appearances, we could be in for another hugely enjoyable affair in the early hours of Thursday. With five of their last seven domestic matchups finishing with both teams finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Both teams to score at San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami 4/6 for Thursday’s MLS battle @ 888sport