With the 2src22/23 Austrian Bundesliga campaign getting underway on Friday night, defending champions Salzburg will welcome Austria Vienna to the Red Bull Arena.

Starting with the hosts, storming their way to another Bundesliga trophy with relative ease last season, it is no secret that many are tipping Salzburg as a runaway pick to defend their crown this time around. Picking up some perfect momentum last week as they claimed a thumping 3-src win against lower-league Fugen while on OFB Cup duties, Head Coach Matthias Jaissle will be calling on his side to lay down another marker here. Bouncing back from their back-to-back 2-1 friendly losses against Antwerp and Feyenoord earlier in the month, the Red Bulls have only continued on a remarkable unbeaten run on home soil. Remarkably signing off the 2src21/22 campaign by mustering 25 points from their last nine Bundesliga contests in front of their own supporters, Salzburg also managed to bag 26 strikes on that nine-match unbeaten run.

As for the visitors, managing to drag themselves over the finish line last season as they snatched a bronze medal finish, Austria Vienna have enjoyed an eye-catching summer run. Last seen landing a thumping 7-src romp against Wels and also extending on their own OFB Cup adventure, Manfred Schmid’s men have also caught the eye on their pre-season run. Playing out a lively 2-2 draw against French giants Monaco earlier in the month, the Purples have really gained a reputation for their lively outcomes. Signing off the 2src21/22 campaign with a 4-2 victory against Sturm Graz on home soil, Vienna have seen each of their last seven matchups across all formats finish with over 2.5 goals. Likewise, with the last two meetings between Friday’s opponents producing eight goals, we’re backing a similar lively affair here.

