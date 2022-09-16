Bitesize Prediction: Salzburg vs AC Milan – 06/09/22

Competition: Champions League

Market: AC Milan win

Odds: 5/4 @ 888sport

Hoping to open their Champions League adventure with a flurry on Tuesday night, AC Milan will make the trip to Red Bull Salzburg.

Starting with the hosts, while Salzburg might know that they face a tough test when they open their Group E run on Tuesday night, Matthias Jaissle’s men are enjoying an eye-catching purple patch. With their sights set on trying to nick a second-place finish this year, the Red Bulls are in the midst of a six-match winning run, a run that stems back to July 3srcth. Likewise, mustering 18 points from their opening seven Bundesliga outings, the Austrian giants will also be boosted by their rugged displays at the back. It should be noted, Tuesday’s hosts have shipped just a single strike on their six-match winning run. If Salzburg are to spring an upset here, Jaissle will be calling on the partnership of Fernando and Noah Okafor to spearhead their charge. Since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, the duo have already racked up eight Bundesliga strikes between them.

As for the visitors, managing to end their 11-year wait for a Serie A crown last season, AC Milan have kept up that same momentum since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Unbeaten in each of their first five domestic showdowns, the Italian heavyweights will also be boosted by a stellar display over the weekend. In what was an action-packed affair at the San Siro, Stefano Pioli’s men picked up a 3-2 victory against their bitter local rivals. Eventually claiming Milan bragging rights and with it looking like the mood in their camp is at a continued high, the Rossoneri will now have their sights firmly set on laying down an early European marker here. Signing off last season’s Champions League group stage run with a 1-src win away at former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, we’re backing a similar outcome for Pioli’s side on Tuesday night.

Bet: AC Milan 5/4 to beat Salzburg in Tuesday’s Champions League opener @ 888sport