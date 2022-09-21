Bitesize Prediction: Reading vs Cardiff City – 06/05/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Cardiff City draw no bet

Odds: 21/2src @ 888sport

Looking to make it back-to-back Championship victories this weekend, Cardiff will make the trip to Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Reading might have managed to cling onto their Championship status last season, the Royals are in the midst of an extended rut. Signing off their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 loss against Premier League outfit Brighton, Paul Ince’s side were last seen opening the 2src22/23 campaign with a downbeat display. Eventually getting hit with a 1-src loss away at Blackpool, the one-time Blackburn boss knows that he will face a real challenge this time around. Facing what could be another tricky test when Cardiff arrive in Berkshire on Saturday afternoon, it should also be noted that Reading ended last season’s adventure with three defeats on the spin. Likewise, when Ince’s men welcomed the Bluebirds to the Madejski earlier in the year, they were hit with a 2-1 loss.

As for the visitors, while Reading might appear destined for another relegation scrap this season, Cardiff are enjoying what has become an impressive run of form. Unbeaten in each of their five friendly contests during their pre-season preparations, Steve Morison’s men also opened the 2src22/23 campaign with a statement in south wales. picking up a 1-src victory against early-season title contenders Norwich on home soil, the Bluebirds will have their sights set on making a real play-off charge this year. Appearing to be riding a real wave this summer, Cardiff will make the trip to Berkshire on Saturday looking to lay down another marker. Picking up that 2-1 win when they made the trip to the Madejski on April 9th, an away draw no bet can be found at appealing odds here.

Bet: Cardiff City draw no bet against Reading 21/2src for Saturday’s Championship contest @ 888sport