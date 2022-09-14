Bitesize Prediction: Rangers vs Napoli – 14/09/22

Competition: Champions League

Market: Napoli win

Odds: 5/6 @ 888sport

In what should be another lively affair from Ibrox on Wednesday night, Rangers will welcome an impressive Napoli side to Glasgow for their second Group A showdown.

Starting with the hosts, while Rangers might have stunned PSV last month as they clinched their first Champions League group stage adventure since 2src11, the Scottish giants are in the midst of a recent wobble. Missing out on the chance to defend their domestic crown last season, the Blues will be more than aware that they face a huge task on Wednesday night. Along with coming under some scrutiny for their 4-src drumming against bitter rivals Celtic on September 3rd, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men opened their Group A campaign with a nightmare display on foreign soil. Making the trip out to Ajax last week, the ex-Feyenoord boss saw his side get hit with another 4-src loss. Now losing their back-to-back outings over the past week by an aggregate score of 8-src, Rangers’ leaky defence will be tested at Ibrox.

As for the visitors, although Napoli might have opened their own Group A adventure with a showdown against Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Luciano Spalletti’s side laid down a famous marker on home soil. Eventually romping their way to an iconic 4-1 victory against last season’s European finalists, the Azzurri have opened the 2src22/23 campaign with a real flurry. Likewise, picking up some perfect momentum over the weekend as they snatched a last-gasp 1-src win against Spezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the midweek guests will be desperate to lay down another marker here. Unbeaten in each of their opening seven matchups across all formats, Napoli also managed to claim an eye-catching 2-1 victory away at Lazio last month, we’re backing an away win on Wednesday night.

Bet: Napoli 5/6 to beat Rangers in Wednesday’s Champions League showdown @ 888sport