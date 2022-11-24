Bitesize Prediction: Parma vs Modena – 26/11/22

Competition: Serie B

Market: Parma win

Odds: 5/6 @ 888sport

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at opposite ends of the Serie B table, Parma will welcome Modena to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Parma might have been disappointed after settling for a bottom-half finish last season, Fabio Pecchia’s men now have their sights set on securing a Serie A return. Last seen making an immediate return to winning ways as they claimed a 3-1 victory at home against Cittadella, the Crusaders are tipped as a leading promotion contender this time around. Losing just a pair of their last nine matchups across all formats – a run that stems all the way back to September 1srcth – Parma should find the mood in their camp at a high. Knowing that three points here could see them break into the top-two, the former Cremonese boss has also seen his side continue to shine on home soil. It should be highlighted, Saturday’s hosts have won each of their previous five showdowns at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

As for the visitors, although Modena might have been last seen snatching another point on home soil, Attilio Tesser’s side are enduring a Serie B struggle this season. Despite making their second-tier return over the summer, the Canaries have come crashing back down to earth after their much-needed October boost. Without a win from any of their last five showdowns against Serie B opposition, the Yellows will know that they face a tough test on Saturday afternoon. With their recent issues highlighted by a 4-2 drumming at the hands of Pisa last month, Modena open this weekend’s fixtures with just their goal difference keeping them outside the drop zone. Landing just a single away victory since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, we’re backing a home win for the promotion contenders here.

Bet: Parma 5/6 to beat Modena in Saturday’s Serie B battle @ 888sport