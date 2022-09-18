Bitesize Prediction: Oxford United vs Crystal Palace – 23/08/22

Competition: Carabao Cup

Market: Crystal Palace win

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Making the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night, Crystal Palace will meet League One outfit Oxford United on Carabao Cup duties.

Starting with the hosts, after just missing out on a play-off finish last season, it is no secret that Oxford are desperate to go one step further this time around. However, despite managing to snatch a 1-1 draw at home against Morecambe last time out, Karl Robinson’s men have struggled to find much stability since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Getting the new season underway with a deserved 1-src defeat away at Derby, the one-time MK Dons boss has seen his side muster just a single point from their last three League One outings. With that run highlighted by 1-src and 2-1 losses against Bristol Rovers and Lincoln, Oxford could be set for another stern test in midweek. Likewise, it should also be highlighted, Robinson’s side managed to win just one of their final four showdowns at the Kassam Stadium last season.

As for the visitors, gaining plenty of plaudits last week as they snatched a deserved 1-1 draw away at Premier League giants Liverpool, it looks like the mood in Crystal Palace’s camp is at a real high. Mounting an eye-catching comeback at Selhurst Park a few days ago as they eventually picked up a 3-1 victory at home against Aston Villa, Patrick Vieira’s men will be looking to keep up their recent charge here. With their sights set on trying to clinch a top-half finish this time around, the ex-Arsenal icon could be calling on attacking talisman Wilfried Zaha to spearhead their charge. Once again bagging a brace against Villa a few days ago, the Ivory Coast international has already notched three Premier League strikes this season. Picking up a 2-1 win when they last faced off against Oxford in a friendly showdown two years ago, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Crystal Palace 1/2 to beat Oxford United in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie @ 888sport