Bitesize Prediction: Orlando City vs Atlanta United – 14/09/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Orlando City win

Odds: 11/1src @ 888sport

Hoping to make an immediate return to winning ways late on Wednesday night, Orlando will welcome Atlanta to the Exploria Stadium.

Starting with the hosts, coming off the back of a nightmare display over the weekend, Orlando will be seeking an immediate response here. Eventually getting hit with a 5-1 defeat away at Philadelphia, Óscar Pareja’s men will be desperate to prove that was just a minor blip. Watching their stellar five-match winning run come to an abrupt end, there is no doubt that the Purples will be excited to make a return to home soil on Wednesday night. Still sat in pole position to claim another Final Series spot this season, the Florida-based outfit have continued to impress at the Exploria Stadium. Last seen in front of their own supporters claiming this year’s US Open Cup thanks to a 3-src romp against Sacramento Republic on September 7th, Florida have won each of their last three matchups on home soil, bagging eight goals.

As for the visitors, managing to make a welcomed return to winning ways over the weekend with a thumping display at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta will be looking to build off of that flurry here. Eventually claiming an action-packed 4-2 victory at home against Toronto, the former MLS champions are now desperate to clinch a Final Series spot. However, winning just a pair of their last seven domestic outings, it should be noted that the Georgia-based outfit have continued to struggle on the road. Including back-to-back 2-1 and 4-1 losses at the hands of Portland and Philadelphia, Atlanta have remarkably failed to pick up a single away win since way back on April 2nd. Likewise, mustering just a single victory from any of their previous eight meetings against Orlando, we’re backing a home victory here.

Bet: Orlando City 11/1src to beat Atlanta United in Wednesday’s MLS battle @ 888sport