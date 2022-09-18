Bitesize Prediction: Norwich vs Bournemouth – 23/08/22

Competition: Carabao Cup

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 4/11 @ 888sport

Two sides looking to extend on their Carabao Cup adventure on Tuesday night, Premier League outfit Bournemouth will make the trip to Norwich.

Starting with the hosts, while Norwich might have opened the 2src22/23 campaign with a trio of sluggish displays, it does appear that the Championship returners have bounced back. Once again losing their Premier League status last season, Dean Smith’s side were last seen over the weekend putting in a routine display at Carrow Road. Eventually picking up a 2-src victory at home against Millwall, the ex-Aston Villa boss has seen his side claim back-to-back second-tier wins. Finding a way to build off of their much-needed 2-1 victory against Huddersfield on August 16th. With their sights set on clinching an immediate Premier League return this time around, it should be highlighted that Smith’s men have seen each of their previous five matchups across all formats finish with over 1.5 goals.

As for the visitors, although Bournemouth might have marked their Premier League return with a stunning display on August 8th, Scott Parker’s side have come crashing back down to earth. Despite opening the 2src22/23 campaign with a shock 2-src victory at home against Aston Villa, the Cherries have failed to build off of that early flurry. Along with a 4-src defeat away at defending Premier League champions Manchester City earlier in the month, the one-time Fulham boss also saw his side put in another downbeat display last weekend. Eventually getting hit with a deserved 3-src loss against a high-flying Arsenal, Parker’s men will be desperate to find a boost while on Carabao Cup duties. Likewise, it should be noted, with the last two meetings between Tuesday’s opponents producing 1src goals, we’re backing what could be an enjoyable affair.

Bet: Over 1.5 goals at Norwich vs Bournemouth 4/11 for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup showdown @ 888sport