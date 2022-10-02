Bitesize Prediction: Norway vs Serbia – 27/09/22

Competition: Nations League

Market: Both teams to score

Odds: 1/1 @ 888sport

With a spot in League A firmly hanging in the balance, Norway will welcome Serbia to Oslo on Tuesday night for what could be a lively affair.

Starting with the hosts, missing out on a golden chance over the weekend as they were hit with a shock 2-1 loss away at Slovenia, Norway will be seeking an immediate response here. Heading into the final League B4 showdown holding onto top spot thanks to their goal difference, the Lions will be glad to make a return to home soil on Tuesday night. Knowing that a single point will be enough to clinch a League A promotion, there is no doubt that Ståle Solbakken will be calling on his attacking icon to spearhead their charge in midweek. Once again finding the net away at Slovenia over the weekend, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is enjoying a remarkable free-scoring purple patch. In fact, along with mustering 1src Premier League strikes already this season, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has notched 15 goals across all formats since opening the 2src22/23 campaign.

As for the visitors, while Serbia might know that they will need their own victory here if they’re to leapfrog Norway at the final hurdle, Dragan Stojković’s men should find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Last seen over the weekend marking their return to action with a thumping 4-1 romp at home against Sweden, the Eagles could be smelling the chance to spring an upset on Tuesday night. In fact, on a run that is highlighted by another 4-1 victory against Slovenia on June 6th, Serbia have mustered 1src points from their last four League B4 matchups. Bagging 11 strikes on that four-match unbeaten run, we could be set for another enjoyable affair in Oslo. Likewise, it should also be noted, with Stojković’s free-scoring squad last seen on foreign soil playing out a 2-2 draw against Slovenia three months ago, we’re backing both teams to find the net here.

Bet: Both teams to score at Norway vs Serbia 1/1 for Tuesday’s Nations League battle @ 888sport