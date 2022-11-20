Bitesize Prediction: Norway vs Finland – 20/11/22

Competition: International friendly

Two sides who missed out on a spot at this year’s World Cup finals, Norway and Finland will meet on Sunday afternoon in a Scandinavian derby.

Starting with the hosts, while Norway might have been without attacking icon Erling Haaland earlier in the week, the Lions did put on an eye-catching display on foreign soil. Eventually picking up a 2-1 victory away at Ireland in a friendly showdown, Stale Solbakken’s men will be looking to pick up Scandinavian bragging rights on Sunday afternoon. Although the Reds might have failed to - their World Cup ticket this year, they have enjoyed a largely impressive run over recent times. Losing just a pair of their previous nine matchups across all formats – a run that stems back to November 2src21 – Norway have also gained somewhat of a reputation for their success on home soil. Including a stunning 9-src romp against Armenia back on March 29th, it should be highlighted that Solbakken’s side have lost just one of their last 1src showdowns in Oslo.

As for the visitors, while Finland might have been last seen earlier in the week playing out a 1-1 draw away at North Macedonia, Markku Kanerva’s men have endured a tricky run over recent times. Mustering just a pair of victories from any of their previous 1src matchups across all competitions, the Eagle Owls should face a tough test on Sunday afternoon. Recording just two clean sheets over the past 13 months, the Whites should also be worried by their extended struggles against their Scandinavian rivals. Suffering a 2-src loss when they last faced off back in 2src16, it should be noted that Finland have lost each of their last three meetings against Norway by an aggregate score of 7-2. Still yet to pick up a single victory in Oslo, we’re backing a similar home win this weekend.

