Bitesize Prediction: New York City FC vs Charlotte – 18/08/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 7/1src @ 888sport

Two sides who find themselves seeking a much-needed boost in the early hours of Thursday, New York City will welcome Charlotte to Yankee Stadium.

Starting with the hosts, still looking for a new permanent boss to take charge at Yankee Stadium, New York are in the midst of a worrying blip. Losing their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference table, interim coach Nick Cushing has seen his temporary squad show some glaring struggles at the back. Now coming off the back of back-to-back 3-2 losses against Inter Miami and Columbus, the Blues are without a win in their last three MLS outings. Crashing back down to earth after their eye-catching July purple patch, NYCFC should at least be boosted by a rather stellar record on home soil. Including an action-packed 4-2 win against New England last month, New York are unbeaten in each of their previous 13 domestic matchups at Yankee Stadium, a run that stems all the way back to March 19th.

As for the visitors, while Charlotte might have managed to open August with an impressive 3-src romp against DC United, it appears that was just a minor boost for the MLS’ latest franchise. Last seen over the weekend putting in a nightmare display as they were hit with a thumping 5-src loss away at Los Angeles, interim boss Christian Lattanzio has seen his temporary side lose three of their last four domestic outings. Likewise, with that run highlighted by a 4-src drumming at the hands of Toronto last month, Charlotte have quickly gained a reputation for their defensive problems. It should be highlighted, Thursday’s guests have shipped 12 goals in their last three MLS defeats. Likewise, with nine of their previous 1src matchups away from the Bank of America Stadium finishing with over 2.5 goals, we’re backing another enjoyable affair here.

Bet: Over 2.5 goals at New York City FC vs Charlotte 7/1src for Thursday’s MLS matchup @ 888sport