Bitesize Prediction: New England Revolution vs DC United – 14/08/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Under 3.5 goals

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Hoping to try and find a route into the Final Series spots this weekend, New England will welcome DC United to the Gillette Stadium in the early hours of Sunday.

Starting with the hosts, managing to make a much-welcomed return to winning ways last weekend, New England will be desperate to build off of that display here. Eventually cruising their way to a 3-src victory away at Orlando, Head Coach Bruce Arena will be calling on his side to prove that was not just a minor boost. Drawing a line under their six-match winless run, the Revs now have their sights set on finding a route into the Final Series spots. Sat outside the top-seven thanks to their goal difference, New England have gained the reputation as a stalemate specialist on home soil. Last seen at the Gillette Stadium playing out a src-src draw against Toronto, Arena’s side have had to settle for a single point in four of their last five MLS appearances in Boston.

As for the visitors, while DC United might have been last seen picking up a point at Audi Field, it doesn’t cover all the issues on Wayne Rooney’s plate. Despite playing out a src-src stalemate against the New York Red Bulls last weekend, the former Derby boss has seen his side win just one of their last seven domestic contests. Sat rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference table, the Washington-based outfit have continued to show a string of issues on the road. Last seen on their travels getting hit with a routine 3-src loss at the hands of Charlotte, Rooney’s downbeat squad have lost five of their last five away fixtures. Likewise, it should also be noted, DC have drawn a blank in four of their last five appearances away from Audi Field.

Bet: Under 3.5 goals at New England Revolution vs DC United 1/2 for Sunday’s MLS battle @ 888sport