Bitesize Prediction: Mainz vs Wolfsburg – 05/11/22

Competition: Bundesliga

Market: Both teams to score

Odds: 8/11 @ 888sport

In what could be a lively affair from the Bundesliga this weekend, Mainz will welcome Wolfsburg to the MEWA Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Mainz might have been hit with an action-packed 6-2 loss away at defending champions Bayern Munich last weekend, Christian Heidel’s men still enjoyed a largely impressive October run. Opening this weekend’s fixtures battling it out in the top-half of the Bundesliga table, the Reds could have their sights set on clinching a shock European spot this season. Landing a thumping 5-src romp at home against Koln last month, Mainz have lost just one of their previous five top-flight contests. Likewise, extending on their DFP Pokal adventure with a routine 3-src victory away at Lubeck, Heidel will be excited by his side’s recent displays in the final third. It should be highlighted, Saturday’s hosts have bagged 12 strikes in their last four domestic showdowns across all formats.

As for the visitors, although Wolfsburg might have shown some extended inconsistencies when opening the 2src22/23 campaign, the Wolves were last seen putting in a rampant display. Eventually cruising their way to a 4-src romp at home against Bochum, Niko Kovac’s side are unbeaten in each of their previous seven domestic matchups. With that run of form stemming all the way back to September 18th, the former Monaco boss will also be boosted by his side’s most recent meeting against Saturday’s hosts. Claiming a 5-src victory when they welcomed Mainz to the Volkswagen Arena back on April 22nd, Wolfsburg will be desperate for a similar performance this weekend. However, with the Greens seeing each of their last three away contests finish with both teams finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Both teams to score at Mainz vs Wolfsburg 8/11 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle @ 888sport