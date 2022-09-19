Bitesize Prediction: Lyon vs Troyes – 19/08/22

Competition: Ligue 1

Lyon vs Troyes

Looking to open the 2src22/23 campaign with back-to-back Ligue 1 victories, Lyon will welcome Troyes to the Groupama Stadium on Friday night.

Starting with the hosts, while Lyon might not have been at their best last weekend, Les Gones did open the new campaign with three points on home soil. Eventually picking up a 2-1 victory against Ajaccio, Head Coach Peter Bosz should be looking for his side to lay down an early marker here. Handed what has been a favourable start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, the Whites have their sights firmly set on clinching a European return this time around. Getting a new era at the Groupama Stadium underway, the one-time Borussia Dortmund boss did see his side sign off last season in the midst of an eye-catching run in front of their own supporters. Including 5-2 and 6-1 victories against Montpellier and Bordeaux back in April, Lyon won each of their final four Ligue 1 showdowns on home soil. Likewise, it should also be noted, Friday’s hosts bagged 17 goals on that four-match winning run last season.

As for the visitors, while Troyes might have managed to keep hold of their Ligue 1 status last season, it appears that Bruno Irles’ men are destined for another relegation scrap. Opening up the 2src22/23 campaign with a nightmare display on home soil as they were eventually hit with a 3-src drumming at the hands of Toulouse, the Blues will be more than aware that they face a tough task here. Signing off last season’s run by mustering just a single victory from any of their final eight top-flight contests, Troyes should also be worried by a downbeat record against Friday’s opponents. Hit with a 1-src loss when they welcomed Lyon to the Stade de l’Aube back on January 16th, Irles’ side have lost each of their last nine straight meetings against Lyon, a run that stems all the way back to 2src17.

