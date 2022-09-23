Bitesize Prediction: Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders – 30/07/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Los Angeles FC win

Odds: 8/13 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on what has become a real purple patch, Los Angeles will welcome Seattle to California in the early hours of Saturday.

Starting with the hosts, last seen putting in another routine display as they cruised their way to a 2-src win away at Sporting Kansas, the mood in Los Angeles camp should be at a red-hot high. Watching blockbuster new arrival Gareth Bale bag his first MLS strike last weekend, the Blacks are leading the chase at the top of the Western Conference. Opening Saturday’s showdown in California holding a four-point buffer over the chasing pack, Head Coach Steve Cherundolo has seen his side win each of their last three outings. Likewise, along with showing a real clinical edge in the final third, LAFC have also lost just a single domestic contest since May 25th. Winning each of their previous four matchups at the Banc of California Stadium and bagging 11 goals on that stellar run, Los Angeles should be smelling another chance here.

As for the visitors, while Seattle might have eventually grabbed a 2-1 win at home against Colorado last weekend, the Sounders will know that they face a real task here. Despite drawing a line under their three-match losing run, Head Coach Brian Schmetzer still finds his side sat outside the Final Series spots. Really struggling to match their silver medal finish in the Western Conference last season, the Greens have continued to struggle on the road. Last seen away from Lumen Field getting hit with a disappointing 1-src loss against Chicago, Seattle have lost three of their last four matchups outside of Washington. Likewise, it should also be noted, suffering a 3-src drumming when they last made the trip to California during the 2src21/22 campaign, we’re backing a similar home victory here.

Bet: Los Angeles FC 8/13 to beat Seattle Sounders in Saturday’s MLS matchup @ 888sport