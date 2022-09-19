Bitesize Prediction: Los Angeles FC vs DC United – 17/08/22

Competition: MLS

Looking to extend on what has become a real purple patch, Los Angeles will welcome DC United to California in the early hours of Wednesday.

Starting with the hosts, putting in a stunning display last weekend as they cruised their way to a 5-src romp against Charlotte on home soil, Los Angeles are in the midst of a real purple patch. Breezing their way to the top of the Western Conference and holding a commanding six-point buffer over the chasing pack, Steve Cherundolo’s men have won each of their last six domestic matchups on the spin. With their impressive run of form stemming all the way back to July 2nd, the California-based outfit have quickly gained a reputation for their free-scoring displays in the final third. Including a thumping 4-1 victory away at Real Salt Lake on August 6th, LAFC have bagged 18 goals on their six-match domestic winning run. Unbeaten on home soil since the middle of May, Los Angeles should be smelling a golden chance here.

As for the visitors, while Los Angeles might be enjoying a stellar run of form, the same cannot be said for a DC United squad who are in the midst of a nightmare. While the Washington-based side might have welcomed back Wayne Rooney last month, the ex-Manchester United boss has quite the job on his hands. Last seen over the weekend getting hit with a 1-src loss away at New England, the Blacks have won just one of their last eight domestic matchups. With that run stemming all the way back to July 4th, DC have also continued to struggle in the final third. It should be noted, along with a 3-src drumming at the hands of Charlotte earlier in the month, Rooney’s men have drawn a blank in their last three appearances on the spin. Sat rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference table, Wednesday’s guests face a huge task here.

