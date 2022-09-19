Bitesize Prediction: Londrina vs Bahia – 17/08/22

Competition: Brazil Serie B

Market: Both teams to score – No

Odds: 7/1src @ 888sport

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at the top of the Serie B table, Londrina will host Bahia in the early hours of Wednesday.

Starting with the hosts, while Londrina might have been handed a golden chance on their travels last week, the Sharks put in a sluggish display. Eventually having to settle for a src-src stalemate away at rock-bottom Vila Nova, Head Coach Vinícius Eutrópio has seen his side win just one of their last four Serie B outings. Now sat eight points adrift of breaking into the promotion spots and facing an uphill struggle, the Paraná-based outfit have also shown some inconsistencies on home soil. Last seen in front of their own supporters getting hit with a 2-1 loss at the hands of runaway leaders Cruzeiro, Londrina have won just one of their previous four appearances at the Estádio do Café. It should also be noted, when they last faced off against Wednesday’s opponents on May 3rd, they were hit with a 4-src drumming.

As for the visitors, managing to make an immediate return to winning ways last time out, Bahia appear to be cruising their way to an immediate Serie A return. Picking up a deserved 2-src victory at home against Ituano, Head Coach Enderson Moreira has seen his side muster nine points from their last four second-tier appearances. However, while the Tricolor might have recorded a clean sheet in each of those three wins, it should be noted that the Whites have shown some worrying issues on the road. Last seen on their travels getting hit with a 2-src loss away at Sampaio Correa, Bahia have recorded just a single victory away from the Arena Fonte Nova since June 28th. With three of the last four meetings between Wednesday’s opponents finishing with one or neither team finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Both teams *not* to score at Londrina vs Bahia 7/1src for Wednesday’s Brazil Serie B battle @ 888sport