Bitesize Prediction: Georgia vs North Macedonia – 23/09/22

Competition: Nations League

Market: Both teams to score – No

Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who should find the moods in their camp at a real high, Georgia will host North Macedonia on Friday evening.

Starting with the hosts, while Georgia might have been disappointed to have entered the summer break with a src-src stalemate at home against Bulgaria, the Crusaders are in the midst of what has been an extended purple patch. Continuing to impress since opening this year’s Nations League campaign, Head Coach Willy Sagnol should find the mood in his camp at a red-hot high. Mustering 1src points from their opening four League C showdowns, the Reds have also continued to catch the eye with their rugged displays at the back. Including that goalless draw against Bulgaria on June 12th, the midweek hosts have kept a clean sheet in three of their opening four Nations League matchups. Likewise, it should also be highlighted, Georgia have come away unscathed in seven of their previous eight contests across all formats.

As for the visitors, while North Macedonia might have eventually failed on the chance to book a famous World Cup ticket earlier in the year, Blagoja Milevski’s men have gained plenty of plaudits from across Europe. Last seen on June 12th when making an immediate return to winning ways thanks to a routine 4-src romp at home against Gibraltar, the Lynxes have lost just a pair of their previous eight matchups across all formats. With their recent resurge underlined by a stunning 1-src victory away at defending European champions Italy back in March, North Macedonia have their sights set on clinching a Nations League promotion this year. It should also be highlighted, with Friday’s guests keeping a clean sheet in four of their previous six showdowns on foreign soil, we’re backing what could be a cagey affair.

