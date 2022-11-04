Bitesize Prediction: Genk vs Charleroi – 04/11/22

Competition: Belgium First Division

Looking to extend on what has been a real purple patch on Friday night, Genk will welcome Charleroi to the Luminus Arena on Friday night.

Starting with the hosts, last seen laying down another marker as they breezed their way to a 3-1 romp against KV Mechelen, Genk are in the midst of what has become a real purple patch. Although the Belgium giants might have missed out on a European finish last season, Wouter Vrancken’s men have come flying out of the traps this time around. Opening this weekend’s fixtures holding a commanding seven-point buffer at the top of the Jupiler Pro table, the Blues should find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Losing just one of their opening 15 domestic showdowns, Genk have also gained a real reputation for their free-scoring displays in the final third. On a run that is highlighted by a 6-1 victory against Westerlo on October 18th, Friday’s hosts have bagged 12 strikes in just their last three top-flight showdowns.

As for the visitors, while Charleroi might have managed to find a much-needed boost last weekend, the Zebras will know that they face a real task here. Eventually claiming a 1-src win at home against Antwerp, that was the first victory that Franck Defays’ side have collected from any of their previous five top-flight showdowns. Making the trip to Genk on Friday night still battling it out in the bottom-half of the Jupiler Pro table, they have also gained a reputation for their extended issues on the road. Last seen on their travels getting hit with a 4-1 drumming against Cercle Brugge, Defays’ men have lost three of their previous four contests away from the Stade du Pays de Charleroi. Likewise, losing each of their previous six straight meetings at the Luminus Arena, we’re backing a similar home victory here.

