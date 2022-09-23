Bitesize Prediction: Flamengo vs Athletico-PR – 28/07/22

Competition: Copa do Brasil

Market: Flamengo win

Odds: 8/13 @ 888sport

Looking to pick up a first-leg advantage on Copa do Brasil duties in midweek, Flamengo will host Athletico-PR in the early hours of Thursday.

Starting with the hosts, picking up some perfect momentum last weekend as they landed a 2-1 victory against Avai on the road, Flamengo will be confident of building off of their purple patch here. Skyrocketing their way up the Serie A table, Head Coach Dorival Júnior has been filled with praise for his side’s recent charge. Winning each of their last four domestic contests, the South American giants have really impressed with their displays in the final third. With their stellar run of form underlined by a 4-src romp against Juventude earlier in the month, the Urubu will also be boosted by their constant displays on home soil. Along with winning each of their previous six straight showdowns at the Maracanã, it should also be noted that Flamengo have won 1src of their last 11 matchups in front of their own supporters.

As for the visitors, watching their three-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt end last weekend, Athletico-PR will know that they face another real task here. Last seen getting hit with a sluggish 2-src loss at the hands of Botafogo on Serie A duties, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s men have also lost their spot in the top-four. With just a pair of victories from any of their last six matchups across all formats, the Paraná-based outfit have also continued to show some recent issues on the road. Suffering back-to-back defeats away at Botafogo and Goias, the one-time Chelsea boss finds his side tipped as a real underdog pick in the early hours of Thursday. Given Flamengo’s remarkable winning run at the Maracanã, we’re backing a first-leg home victory for a high-flying Urubu here.

Bet: Flamengo 8/13 to beat Athletico-PR in Thursday’s Copa do Brasil tie @ 888sport