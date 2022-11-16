Bitesize Prediction: Farense vs Trofense – 16/11/22

Competition: Liga Portugal 2

Market: Farense win

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at opposite ends of Portugal’s second-tier, Farense will host Trofense on Wednesday night.

Starting with the hosts, after putting in what was a dominant display on home soil last weekend, Farense would have been disappointed to have only collected a single point. Eventually playing out a src-src stalemate against Feirense, Jorge Costa’s men will be seeking a welcomed return to winning ways on Wednesday night. Continuing on an impressive run of form since opening the 2src22/23 campaign and now battling it out in the promotion chase, the Algarve-based outfit have also gained a reputation for their rugged success in front of their own supporters. Including signing off October with a deserved 2-src victory against Vilafranquense, Farense are unbeaten at the Estádio de Sao Luís since way back on May 8th. It should also be noted, Costa’s promotion contenders have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four second-tier outings.

As for the visitors, last seen over the weekend putting in another nightmare display, Trofense find themselves in the midst of what has been a real struggle. Eventually getting hit with a thumping 3-1 loss away at Academico Viseu, Francisco Chalo’s men are at the heart of a relegation scrap this time around. Making the trip to the Algarve on Wednesday night sat two points adrift of safety, the Reds have also taken just eight points from their opening 12 second-tier showdowns. Including a 3-src drumming at home against Feirense last month, it should be highlighted that Trofense are without a win in any of their last six attempts. Likewise, mustering just a single point on their dreadful six-match winless run, Chalo’s side will know that they face a tough test at the Estádio de Sao Luís here.

