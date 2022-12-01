Bitesize Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv vs Metalist Kharkiv – 30/11/22

Competition: Ukraine Premier League

Market: Dynamo Kyiv win

Odds: 2/5 @ 888sport

Hoping to make up some ground in the title chase on Wednesday afternoon, Dynamo Kyiv will welcome Metalist Kharkiv to the NSC Olimpiyskiy.

Starting with the hosts, after being left frustrated to have not collected maximum points over the weekend, Dynamo Kyiv will be looking to lay down more of a marker here. However, despite eventually having to settle for a src-src stalemate at home against Metalist 1925, the Ukrainian giants are in the midst of an extended unbeaten run. Desperate to make up some ground in the title chase on Wednesday afternoon, Mircea Lucescu’s men are unbeaten in each of their last six Premier League appearances – a run that stems back to November 3rd. Smelling the chance to make an immediate return to winning ways in midweek, the Blue & Whites should also be excited by their recent resolve at the back. Including a 1-src victory away at Veres-Rivne last week, the one-time Inter Milan boss has seen his side ship just a single strike in their last four outings.

As for the visitors, while Metalist Kharkiv might have been last seen snatching their own src-src draw away at Chornomorets Odesa, the top-flight returners are in the midst of an extended rut. Looking over their shoulder and worried that they could get dragged into a relegation scrap, the Yellows have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League showdowns. With that downbeat run stemming all the way back to October 15th, caretaker boss Oleh Ratiy has also seen his temporary side show some glaring issues in the final third. Failing to bag a single strike in any of their last four top-flight outings, there is no doubt that Kharkiv will face a huge challenge on Wednesday lunchtime. Losing each of their previous six straight meetings against the title outsides, we’re backing a home win here.

Bet: Dynamo Kyiv 2/5 to beat Metalist Kharkiv in Wednesday’s Ukraine Premier League matchup @ 888sport