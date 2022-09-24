Bitesize Prediction: Dundalk vs Finn Harps – 22/07/22

Competition: Irish Premier Division

Market: Dundalk win

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Hoping to make a return to winning ways this weekend, Dundalk will welcome the Finn Harps to Oriel Park on Friday night.

Starting with the hosts, managing to mount a late rally as they snatched a 1-1 draw away at St. Patrick’s last weekend, Dundalk will be glad to make a return to Oriel Park here. Despite managing to win just one of their last four Premier Division matchups, the former Irish champions are sat in pole position to book a European return this season. Last seen on home soil picking up a thumping 3-src win against leading relegation scrappers UC Dublin, the Lilywhites have won each of their previous nine straight contests in front of their own supporters. With that remarkable hometown purple patch stemming all the way back to March 14th, Dundalk have also picked up some notable scalps on that run. Including a 1-src victory against runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers last month, Stephen O’Donnell’s men will be looking to lay down a marker here.

As for the visitors, suffering a woeful late collapse on home soil last weekend as they were eventually hit with a last-gasp 2-1 loss against Derry, the Finn Harps are in the midst of an extended crisis. Sat 13 points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, Ollie Horgan’s downbeat squad have failed to win any of their last 1src straight outings, a run that stems all the way back to April 29th. Likewise, managing to muster just a pair of points on their 1src-match winless run, the Blues have continued to show a string of issues at both ends of the pitch. With their extended problems highlighted by a 3-1 drumming away at Shelbourne earlier in the month, the Harps should also be worried by their struggles against Friday’s opponents. Suffering a 1-src loss when the two sides faced off back in May, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Dundalk 1/2 to beat Finn Harps in Friday’s Irish Premier Division battle @ 888sport