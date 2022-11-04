Bitesize Prediction: Darmstadt vs Hannover – 04/11/22

Competition: Bundesliga II

Market: Darmstadt win

Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who find themselves battling it out at the top of the Bundesliga II table, Darmstadt will welcome Hannover to Hesse on Friday evening.

Starting with the hosts, while Darmstadt might have been disappointed after settling for back-to-back 1-1 draws against St. Pauli and Kiel, Torsten Lieberknecht’s side have impressed many across Germany since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Opening this weekend’s fixtures holding a one-point buffer over the chasing pack and with their sights set on clinching a Bundesliga return, the Hesse-based outfit have lost just one of their first 14 second-tier matchups. Looking to lay down another marker on Friday evening, Die Lilien have also gained a reputation for their success on home soil. Including a stunning 2-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach while on DFP Pokal last month, Darmstadt are unbeaten in front of their own supporters since the middle of April.

As for the visitors, managing to pick up a welcomed 1-src victory at home against Karlsruher last weekend, Hannover will now be hoping to find some stability. Mustering just a pair of wins from any of their last six Bundesliga II matchups, Stefan Leitl’s side have shown some extended issues in the final third. Mustering just a single second-tier strike in over 27src minutes of action, the former Ingolstadt boss is also yet to see his side claim an away win since returning from September’s international break. Knowing that they should face a tough test on Friday evening, Hannover should also be worried about their recent struggles against the league leaders. Including a 4-src drumming when they made the trip to Hesse last season, it should be noted that they have picked up just a single victory from any of their last 1src showdowns against Darmstadt.

Bet: Darmstadt 4/5 to beat Hannover in Friday’s Bundesliga II matchup @ 888sport