Two sides who find themselves battling it out at opposite ends of Brazil’s second-tier, Vasco will make the trip to CSA in the early hours of Friday.

Starting with the hosts, while CSA might have only just missed out on clinching a Serie A return last season, Alberto Valentim’s men have really failed to build off of that success. In the midst of what has become a second-tier nightmare since opening the 2src22 campaign, the Alagoas-based outfit are now at the heart of a relegation scrap. Opening the midweek fixtures sat two points adrift of safety, they were also last seen putting in another nightmare display. Making an immediate return to winning ways last weekend, CSA were blown away thanks to a 4-src drumming away at Sport Recife. Now losing four of their last five Serie B outings, a run that stems back to July 2srcth, Friday’s hosts have also shown some extended issues on home soil. On a run highlighted by a 3-1 loss against Ituano last month, Valentim’s downbeat squad have managed to win just one of their previous six second-tier matchups at the Estádio Rei Pelé.

As for the visitors, managing to make a much-welcomed return to winning ways last weekend, Vasco will be desperate to build off of that success here. Last seen picking up a deserved 3-1 victory at home against Tombense, the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit sit in pole position to book a Serie A return this season. Making the trip to the Estádio Rei Pelé holding a commanding eight-point buffer from slipping out of the top-four, Vasco should be smelling the chance to lay down a marker in the early hours of Friday. While the Blacks might have shown some extended problems away from the São Januário, they should be boosted by their most recent meeting against CSA. When the two sides last faced off on May 7th, Vasco picked up a 1-src victory on home soil. In a showdown between two sides battling it out at opposite ends of the Serie B table, we’re backing an away draw no bet here.

