Bitesize Prediction: Coventry vs Rotherham – 25/10/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Coventry win

Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on their October purple patch in midweek, Coventry will host Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, while Coventry might still find themselves battling it out in the drop zone, the Blues are enjoying an eye-catching October flurry. Still holding a trio of games in hand over the teams battling them out in the bottom-three scrap, Mark Robins’ men will be smelling the chance to lay down another marker on Tuesday night. Last seen over the weekend putting in another rugged display as they eventually picked up a 2-src victory away at Stoke, the one-time Huddersfield boss should find the mood in his camp at a real high. Shocking many across the Championship earlier in the month as they picked up back-to-back 1-src wins against Sheffield United and Cardiff, Coventry have now won each of their previous three second-tier showdowns. In fact, the midweek hosts have also lost just one of their last eight straight Championship outings – a run that stems back to September 3rd.

As for the visitors, crashing back down to earth a few days ago with a worrying display on home soil, Rotherham will know that they face another tough test here. Eventually getting hit with a 4-2 drumming against relegation scrappers Hull, Matt Taylor’s side have largely struggled with their consistency since making a Championship return over the summer. Picking up just a single away victory so far this season, the Millers should also be worried by their continued struggles against Tuesday’s opponents. Including a 1-src defeat when they welcomed Coventry to the New York Stadium last season, it should be highlighted that Rotherham lost back-to-back meetings against Coventry during the 2src22/23 campaign. Likewise, suffering a 3-1 loss in their previous trip to the Midlands and winning just one of their previous five meetings against the midweek hosts, we’re backing a home victory here.

Bet: Coventry 4/5 to beat Rotherham in Tuesday’s Championship battle @ 888sport