Bitesize Prediction: Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution – 24/07/22

Competition: MLS

Market: Columbus Crew win

Odds: 11/1src @ 888sport

Looking to extend on what has been a hugely impressive purple patch, Columbus will welcome New England to Ohio in the early hours of Sunday.

Starting with the hosts, putting in an impressive display last time out as they picked up a 2-src victory at home against Cincinnati, the mood in Columbus’ camp should be at a real high. Skyrocketing their way up the Eastern Conference table and now sat in pole position to clinch a Final Series spot this season, Head Coach Caleb Porter has been filled with praise for his side’s stellar run of form. On a run that stems all the way back to May 21st, the Crew are now unbeaten in each of their last eight straight domestic outings. Looking to lay down another marker in Ohio here, it should also be highlighted that Columbus have lost just a single showdown in front of their own supporters from their last five outings. Now bagging at least a pair of strikes in their previous three MLS matchups, Porter’s side rightfully open Sunday’s meeting as a standout pick.

As for the visitors, while Columbus might be enjoying an eye-catching run of form, the same cannot be said for a downbeat New England side. Last seen throwing away the lead as they got hit with a late 2-1 loss away ar Philadelphia, the Revs have really come tumbling down the Eastern Conference table. Now sat outside the Final Series spots, the Boston-based outfit have managed to win just one of their last six MLS outings. Likewise, without a win in any of their last four attempts, a run highlighted by a 4-2 defeat against New York City earlier in the month, Bruce Arena’s men will know that they face a stern task here. Likewise, recording just a single win from any of their previous nine meetings against the Crew, we’re backing a home victory in the early hours of Sunday.

Bet: Columbus Crew 11/1src to beat New England Revolution in Sunday’s MLS matchup @ 888sport