Competition: MLS

Market: Philadelphia Union win

Odds: 7/5 @ 888sport

Hoping to widen their buffer at the top of the Eastern Conference table this weekend, Philadelphia will make the trip to Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday.

Starting with the hosts, last seen playing out what was a remarkable 4-4 draw away at Inter Miami last weekend, Cincinnati have really become a stalemate specialist. On what has become a stunning run of form, Head Coach Pat Noonan has seen his side settle for a single point in six of their last seven outings. Likewise, now slipping out of the Final Series spots and facing what could be an uphill struggle this year, the Ohio-based outfit have recorded just a single victory from any of their previous 11 matchups across all formats. Knowing that they could face a stern test when the Eastern Conference leaders arrive at the TQL Stadium this weekend, Cincinnati do hold a concerning winless record against Sunday’s guests. It should be highlighted, Noonan’s men have failed to win any of their seven MLS showdowns against the Union.

As for the visitors, putting in what was a stunning display last weekend as they breezed their way to a 6-src romp against Houston on home soil, Philadelphia are in the midst of a real purple patch. Skyrocketing their way to the top of the Eastern Conference table and holding a three-point buffer over the chasing pack, Jim Curtin’s side will be looking to lay down another marker here. In fact, on a run that is highlighted by a 7-src victory against DC United last month, the Union have won each of their last five outings. Likewise, suffering just a single defeat since way back to May 1srcth, Sunday’s guests have continued to impress with their displays in the final third. Watching attacking talisman Mikael Uhre now rack up five goals in as many MLS appearances, we’re backing an away win for Philadelphia here.

Bet: Philadelphia Union 7/5 to beat Cincinnati in Sunday’s MLS matchup @ 888sport