Bitesize Prediction: Chengdu Rongcheng vs Guangzhou – 01/12/22

Looking to open December with another flurry on home soil, Chengdu Rongcheng will host Guangzhou on Thursday morning.

Starting with the hosts, while Chengdu Rongcheng might have only made their Super League return this season, Seo Jung-won’s side are enjoying what has been a stellar run of form. Last seen over the weekend putting in another thumping display as they breezed their way to a 3-src romp at home against Guangzhou City, the Reds have a shock AFC Champions League spot at the top of their agenda. Opening the midweek fixtures sat just a single point adrift of breaking into the top-three, Chengdu’s men will be confident of laying down another marker on Thursday morning. Likewise, on a run that is highlighted by another 3-src victory against Hebei earlier in the month, Jung-won’s high-flying squad have won each of their last four straight Super League contests by an aggregate score of 11-3.

As for the visitors, last seen over the weekend throwing away the lead on home soil as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Henan Songshan Longmen, Guangzhou are in the midst of what has been a public struggle. At the heart of a relegation scrap and in a real battle to maintain their Super League status, Zheng Zhi’s men have remarkably managed to muster just a single win from any of their previous 15 straight outings. With that nightmare run of form stemming all the way back to August 21st, the South China Tigers have also continued to gain a reputation for their glaring issues on the road. Including a woeful 4-1 drumming at the hands of Beijing Guoan last month, Guangzhou have landed just one win on their travels since the start of July. Hit with a 2-1 loss when they faced off against Chengdu Rongcheng back on August 12th, we’re backing a similar outcome.

