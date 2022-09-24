Bitesize Prediction: Chapecoense vs Gremio – 26/07/22

Competition: Brazil Serie B

Market: Gremio win

Odds: 2src/21 @ 888sport

Smelling the chance to extend on their eye-catching unbeaten run in midweek, Gremio will make the trip to Chapecoense on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, last seen over the weekend when putting in another toothless display, Chapecoense find themselves battling it out at the foot of the Serie B table. Hit with a worrying 1-src loss away at fellow strugglers Ituano, Bolívar’s men will be more than aware that they face another stern test here. With it looking like their much-needed 1-src victory against Nautico earlier in the month was just a minor boost, that is the only win that Chapecoense have collected from their last five Serie B matchups. Now drawing a blank in back-to-back second-tier showdowns, Tuesday’s hosts have continued to show some real struggles on home soil. Remarkably, the Chapecó-based outfit have recorded just a single victory at the Arena Condá so far this season.

As for the visitors, having to put in a gritty display last weekend as they eventually held onto a 2-1 win at home against Ponte Preta, Gremio appear to be cruising their way to an immediate Serie A return. Holding a commanding seven-point buffer from dropping out of the promotion spots, Head Coach Roger Machado has seen his side gain plenty of plaudits this season. Along with now mustering 1src points from just their last four second-tier contests, the Porto Alegre-based side are in the midst of a 14-match unbeaten run. With that stellar purple patch stemming all the way back to May 8th, Gremio have also impressed with their clinical displays in the final third. Likewise, with a 1-src loss against runaway leaders Cruzeiro the only away defeat that Machado’s men have suffered on the road this season, we’re backing an away victory on Tuesday night.

Bet: Gremio 2src/21 to beat Chapecoense in Tuesday’s Brazil Serie B matchup @ 888sport