Bitesize Prediction: Cambridge United vs Millwall – 02/08/22

Competition: EFL Cup

Market: Millwall win

Odds: 19/2src @ 888sport

With the EFL Cup getting underway on Tuesday night, Cambridge will host Championship outfit Millwall on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, while Cambridge might have endured a downbeat run while on pre-season duties over the summer, the U’s would have been glad to put those problems aside a few days ago. Opening up the 2src22/23 League One campaign with a 1-src victory against MK Dons on home soil, Mark Bonner’s men will be desperate to build off of that eye-catching display here. However, knowing that they face a tough step up in class when Milwall come to town on Tuesday night, it should be noted that Cambridge showed some extended issues at the Abbey Stadium. Including a 4-1 drumming against Wycombe, Bonner’s side won just a pair of their final seven League One fixtures in front of their own supporters last season.

As for the visitors, while Millwall might have failed to clinch a play-off spot last season, it appears that the mood in the Lions’ camp should be at a high. Unbeaten in each of their final four friendly contests this summer, Gary Rowett’s side opened the 2src22/23 campaign with an impressive display last weekend. Picking up a 2-src victory at home against Stoke, the Blues could have their sights set on mounting a genuine top-six Championship finish this season. Looking to keep up their recent momentum on Tuesday night, Milwall will also be boosted by their rampant record against Cambridge. Including a 3-1 romp when the two sides faced off on EFL Cup duties last season, it should be noted that Rowett’s men have won each of their last three meetings against the U’s by an aggregate score of 8-3.

