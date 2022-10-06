Bitesize Prediction: Burnley vs Stoke – 05/10/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Burnley win

Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport

Hoping to extend their stay in the play-off places in midweek, Burnley will welcome Stoke to Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Starting with the hosts, having to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return from the international break last weekend, Burnley will be looking to lay down a marker here. While the Clarets might be enjoying an extended eight-match unbeaten run, Vincent Kompany’s men have played out a stalemate in three of their previous four Championship showdowns. However, gaining plenty of praise since appointing the former Manchester City icon over the summer, Burnley have their sights firmly set on claiming an immediate Premier League return. Already battling it out in the play-off chase, the Lancashire-based outfit should also be boosted by their recent success on home soil. Picking up back-to-back victories against Bristol City and Millwall at Turf Moor, Kompany’s side are rightfully tipped as a standout pick on Wednesday night.

As for the visitors, last seen over the weekend when marking their return from the international break with a nightmare display, Stoke find themselves in the midst of another Championship struggle. Eventually getting hit with a dreadful 4-src drumming at home against Watford a few days ago, new boss Alex Neil knows that he has quite the job on his hands. Making the trip to Turf Moor in midweek holding just a two-point buffer over dropping into the relegation zone, the Potters have also picked up just a trio of wins from their opening 11 second-tier contests. Likewise, with just a single victory to their name since the end of August, the former Sunderland boss should be bracing himself for a tricky test on Wednesday night. Winless in their last three meetings against Burnley, we’re backing a home victory here.

Bet: Burnley 4/5 to beat Stoke in Wednesday’s Championship battle @ 888sport