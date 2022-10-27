Bitesize Prediction: Burnley vs Norwich – 25/10/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Burnley win

Odds: 6/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who have their sights set on clinching an immediate Premier League return this season, Burnley will welcome Norwich to Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, mounting a stellar second-half comeback away at Sunderland over the weekend, Burnley should find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Eventually picking up an action-packed 4-2 victory at the Stadium of Light, Vincent Kompany has received plenty of plaudits since arriving in Lancashire. Opening up Tuesday’s showdown at the Stadium of Light sat just a single point adrift of breaking into the automatic promotion spots, the former Manchester United icon has also seen his high-flying squad lose just a single Championship defeat since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Likewise, with their rampant run of form underlined by a stellar 4-src romp at home against Swansea earlier in the month, Burnley should be smelling the chance to lay down another real marker here. It should also be highlighted, the Clarets have managed to muster 1src points from their previous four second-tier showdowns in front of their own supporters.

As for the visitors, while Norwich might have been enjoying their own purple patch when heading into September’s international break, Dean Smith’s side have really come crashing back down to earth. Eventually throwing away a two-goal lead at Bramall Lane and having to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, the former Aston Villa boss now finds his side in the midst of a worrying five-match winless run. With their nightmare spell underlined by a shock 3-2 defeat at home against Preston on October 8th, Norwich should face a real challenge when they travel to Lancashire on Tuesday night. Showing some extended issues at the back and remarkably recording just a single clean sheet since the start of September, Norwich have the feel of a side seeking a much-needed boost. However, failing to win any of their last three Championship battles on the road, we’re backing a home victory here.

