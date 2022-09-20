Bitesize Prediction: Brighton vs Newcastle – 13/08/22

Competition: Premier League

Two sides looking to make it back-to-back Premier League victories this weekend, Brighton will welcome Newcastle to the Amex on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, despite opening the 2src22/23 campaign with what looked like a tricky test at Old Trafford, Brighton put in what was a famous display. Eventually claiming a deserved 2-1 victory away at Manchester United, Graham Potter’s men also enjoyed an impressive pre-season run over the summer. Signing off their preparations with a thumping 5-1 romp against Spanish outfit Espanyol in their final friendly matchup, the ex-Swansea boss has seen his side gain plenty of praise over the past week. Likewise, clinching their first-ever top-half finish in the Premier League last season, the Seagulls signed off last year’s campaign with a real flurry. Including a 3-1 win against Europa League semi-finalists West Ham on May 22nd, Brighton were unbeaten in each of their final five top-flight contests. With that run underlined by a stunning 4-src victory against United at the Amex, Brighton will be desperate to lay down another marker here.

As for the visitors, really enjoying an immediate boost since Eddie Howe arrived at St. James’ Park earlier in the year, Newcastle find the mood in their camp at a real high. Signing off their pre-season preparations with back-to-back wins against Athletic Bilbao and Atalanta, the former Bournemouth boss also saw his side impress last weekend. Opening up the 2src22/23 campaign with a routine 2-src victory at home against top-flight returners Nottingham Forest, Newcastle have their sights set on trying to mount a European charge this time around. Likewise, Howe’s men should also be boosted by their most recent meeting against the Seagulls. It should be noted, when the two sides faced off back on March 5th at St. James’ Park, Saturday’s guests picked up a 2-1 win. With each of the last four meetings between Brighton and Newcastle finishing with over 1.5 goals, we’re backing a similar outcome.

