Bitesize Prediction: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa – 06/05/22

With the Premier League getting underway this weekend, Bournemouth will welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Bournemouth might have managed to secure a Premier League return last season, many are expecting a tough task for Scott Parker’s side this time around. Failing to make any real additions this summer, the ex-Fulham boss also saw his side sign off their pre-season preparations with a trio of downbeat displays. Last seen getting hit with a 2-1 loss at home against Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in their final friendly contest, the Cherries also suffered back-to-back defeats against Bristol City and Braga. However, picking up a 2-1 victory when they last faced off against Aston Villa in February 2src2src, Bournemouth do hold an eye-catching record against Saturday’s guests. In fact, Parker’s men have won each of their last three meetings against Villa by a 2-1 scoreline.

As for the visitors, while Aston Villa might have been disappointed to have had to settle for a bottom-half finish last season, Steven Gerrard’s men have enjoyed an impressive summer run. Unbeaten in all five of their friendly contests and racking up four victories in doing so, the former Rangers boss should find the mood in his camp at a real high. With their summer preparations highlighted by an action-packed 2-2 draw against Manchester United out in Australia, the Midlands-based outfit should be smelling the chance to lay down an early marker this weekend. However, including those three consecutive 2-1 losses against the Cherries, we could be in for an enjoyable affair on the south coast. Likewise, with six of their last seven showdowns finishing with both teams finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

