Bitesize Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Montenegro – 23/09/22

Competition: Nations League

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 2/5 @ 888sport

Two sides making a return to Nation League duties on Friday night, Bosnia & Herzegovina will host Montenegro in what could be an enjoyable affair.

Starting with the hosts, last seen heading into the summer break with an action-packed display on home soil, Bosnia & Herzegovina are enjoying what has been an extended purple patch. Eventually claiming a 3-2 victory against Finland on June 14th, the Dragons are unbeaten in each of their opening four Nations League showdowns. Although Ivaylo Petev’s men might have endured a worrying four-match losing run on either side of 2src22, the Blues should be boosted by a rather rampant record in front of their own supporters. Including that 3-2 win against Finland last time out, Bosnia & Herzegovina have won each of their last three matchups in Zenica by an aggregate score of 5-2. With attacking talisman and Inter Milan ace Eden Dzeko expected to spearhead Petev’s charge on Friday night, the Zmajevi will be desperate to widen their buffer at the top of the table.

As for the visitors, while Montenegro might be set for a tough test in Zenica on Friday night, Miodrag Radulović’s men were last seen heading into the summer break with a rampant display. Eventually storming their way to a 3-src romp away at Romania on June 14th, the Reds do appear to be riding a recent wave. Suffering just a single Nations League defeat from their opening four League B outings, the Falcons have also lost just one of their previous five matchups across all formats. Likewise, despite being tipped as an outside pick with the bookmakers here, Montenegro should be boosted by a rugged record against their promotion rivals. Including a 1-1 draw when they welcomed Bosnia & Herzegovina to Podgorica on June 11th, the two nations have played out a stalemate in all three of their meetings.

