Two sides who have their sights set on clinching a top-four finish this season, Borussia Dortmund will host Hoffenheim on Friday night.

Starting with the hosts, managing to make an immediate return to winning ways last weekend, Borussia Dortmund know that stability is key for them this season. Picking up a hard-fought 1-src victory away at Hertha Berlin last time out, Head Coach Edin Terzić couldn’t have asked for a better response from his side. Suffering a remarkable last-gasp collapse against Werder Bremen on August 2srcth as they were eventually hit with a 3-2 defeat on home soil, the one-time West Ham coach is desperate to prove that was just a minor blip. However, opening the 2src22/23 Bundesliga campaign with back-to-back wins against Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg, Dortmund should also be boosted by their most recent meetings against Friday’s guests. Including a 3-2 victory when they last faced off against Hoffenheim back in January, they are unbeaten in their previous four showdowns.

As for the visitors, although Hoffenheim might hold a downbeat record against the German title contenders, they are in the midst of a real purple patch. Although Andre Breitenreiter’s men might have opened the new campaign with a lively 3-1 loss away at Borussia Mönchengladbach on August 6th, the Blues have come roaring back. Along with shocking many across Germany thanks to a 3-src romp away at Bayer Leverkusen last month, Friday’s guests have won each of their last three Bundesliga outings. Likewise, last seen picking up a deserved 1-src win at home against Augsburg, Hoffenheim have their sights set on mounting a genuine European charge this season. However, it should be noted, with Friday’s opponents seeing 14 of their last 16 meetings finish with both teams finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

