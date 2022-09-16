Bitesize Prediction: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen – 06/09/22

Competition: Champions League

Market: Borussia Dortmund win

Getting their Champions League run underway on Tuesday evening, Borussia Dortmund will welcome Copenhagen to the Westfalenstadion.

Starting with the hosts, while Borussia Dortmund might have been left stunned by that remarkable 3-2 defeat against Werder Bremen last month, the German giants have managed to prove that was just a minor blip. Appearing to be enjoying life under returning boss Edin Terzić, Die Borussen have enjoyed a largely impressive start to the 2src22/23 campaign. Last seen over the weekend picking up a 1-src victory against Hoffenheim on home soil, only their goal difference keeps them off top spot in the Bundesliga. With attacking icon and German international Marcos Reus enjoying a recent purple patch, BVB should be smelling the chance to lay down a marker on Tuesday evening. It should also be noted, Dortmund signed off last season’s Champions League run with a 5-src romp against Besiktas on home soil.

As for the visitors, while Copenhagen might have managed to make a much-welcomed return to winning ways over the weekend, they have largely struggled with their consistency so far this season. Managing to muster just 12 points from their opening eight Superliga outings, Head Coach Jess Thorup will know that his side faces a tough test in rural Germany. Despite edging past Turkish outfit Trabzonspor last month thanks to a nervy 2-1 aggregate victory, the Danish champions have also shown some extended issues on the road. Last seen away from the Parken Stadium getting hit with a shock 3-1 defeat away at Nordsjælland, Copenhagen have recorded just a single win from their previous four appearances outside of the capital. Facing a tough step up in class here, we’re backing a home win in midweek.

