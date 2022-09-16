Bitesize Prediction: Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers – 02/09/22

Competition: Irish Premier Division

Market: Shamrock Rovers win

Odds: 19/2src @ 888sport

Hoping to widen their buffer at the top of the Premier Division table this weekend, Shamrock Rovers will make the trip to Bohemians on Friday night.

Starting with the hosts, last seen earlier in the week making an immediate return to losing ways, it is fair to say that Bohemians almost find themselves sat in Premier Division limbo. Eventually getting hit with a thumping 3-1 loss at home against St. Patrick’s on Monday night, Keith Long’s side have recorded just a single victory from their last five domestic outings. With that sole victory coming against lower-league Lucan United while on FAI Cup duties last month, there is no doubt that the Dublin-based outfit will face a huge task on Friday night. It should also be noted, including that deserved defeat at the hands of St. Patrick’s earlier in the week, Bohemians have also shown some extended issues on home soil. In fact, Long’s men have lost each of their last three straight Premier Division showdowns in the Irish capital.

As for the visitors, while Shamrock might have seen Ferencvaros end their Europa League adventure last month, the Irish heavyweights appear to be cruising their way towards another domestic crown. Making the trip across Dublin on Friday night holding a commanding seven-point buffer over the chasing pack, Stephen Bradley’s side are unbeaten in each of their previous six top-flight outings. Likewise, last seen earlier in the week extended on their FAI Cup run thanks to an extra-time winner away at Drogheda, the Rovers should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker here. It should also be noted, with the defending Premier Division champions winning each of their last three straight meetings against the Bohs by an aggregate score of 5-1, we’re backing a similar away victory on Friday.

Bet: Shamrock Rovers 19/2src to beat Bohemians in Friday’s Irish Premier Division matchup @ 888sport