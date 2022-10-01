Bitesize Prediction: Blackpool vs Norwich – 01/10/22

Competition: Championship

Market: Norwich win

Odds: 19/2src @ 888sport

Hoping to extend on their unbeaten run when they return from the international break, Norwich will make the trip to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Blackpool might have opened September with a much-needed victory away at Huddersfield, it appears that was just a minor blip for Michael Appleton’s side. Last seen heading into the international break with another downbeat display as they were hit with a 2-1 loss away at Millwall, the Orangers have now lost three of their last four Championship outings. With that run highlighted by a dreadful 3-src drumming away at Rotherham, the former Portsmouth boss does find some pressure on his shoulders at Bloomfield Road. Marking their return to action this weekend holding just a one-point buffer from slipping into the relegation zone, Blackpool have also mustered just a pair of victories from any of their last 1src matchups across all competitions. Likewise, without a win on home soil since the end of July, it looks on paper that Appleton’s struggling squad should face a real test on Saturday afternoon.

As for the visitors, although Norwich might have entered the international break with a 1-1 draw at home against West Brom, Dean Smith’s side were enjoying an extended purple patch. Despite opening the 2src22/23 campaign in the midst of a worrying struggle, the former Aston Villa boss has seen his side come roaring back. Marking their return to action on Saturday afternoon sat in the automatic promotion spots, it is no secret that an immediate Premier League return is at the top of Smith’s wishlist. Likewise, on what has been a stellar run of form, it should be noted that Norwich have collected 19 points from just their last seven Championship appearances. Smelling the chance to lay down a marker at Bloomfield Road, the Yellows have also claimed back-to-back wins on the road. Storming their way to a 4-src romp when they last faced off against Blackpool back in 2src15, we’re backing a similar away victory this weekend.

Bet: Norwich 19/2src to beat Blackpool in Saturday’s Championship battle @ 888sport