Bitesize Prediction: Barrow vs Colchester – 01/11/22

Competition: League Two

Market: Barrow win

Odds: 1src/11 @ 888sport

Hoping to extend on their recent purple patch in midweek, Barrow will welcome Colchester to Holker Street on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, laying down a real marker over the weekend, there is no doubt that the mood in Barrow’s camp should be at a real high. Eventually breezing their way to a routine 3-src victory at home against Crewe, Pete Wild’s men have gained plenty of praise from across League Two since opening the 2src22/23 campaign. Although the Bluebirds might have only just clung to their fourth-tier status last season, the Cumbria-based outfit have now taken 1src points from their last four outings. With their stellar run of form highlighted by an eye-catching 2-src victory at home against Carlisle on October 18th, Barrow open Tuesday’s fixtures battling it out in the play-off places. Looking to open November with another statement on home soil here, Wild’s side have also continued to impress with their rugged displays at the back. It should be noted, Barrow have conceded just a single strike on their four-match unbeaten run.

As for the visitors, while Colchester might have managed to drag themselves over the finish line last season, the U’s find themselves in the midst of another extended dut. While the Essex-based outfit might have played out back-to-back stalemates against Stevenage and Crawley, Matt Bloomfield’s side have failed to win any of their last five matchups across all formats. Sat rock-bottom of the League Two table and with many tipping them as a leading relegation pick this season, Colchester have also continued to struggle with their performances on the road. Including consecutive 1-src away defeats against Newport and Swindon, Tuesday’s guests have lost five of their previous six contests outside of Essex. Likewise, it with a 2-src loss when they last faced off against Barrow back on January 15th, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Barrow 1src/11 to beat Colchester in Tuesday’s League Two battle @ 888sport